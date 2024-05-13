DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Miranda Sex Garden’s sold out one-night show at London’s 100 Club in July 2022, was a long-awaited spring blossom after twenty years of winter. In the autumn of 2023 they returned for another London show, followed by a UK wide tour. The band look forward t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.