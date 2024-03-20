Top track

Bitchin Bajas - Amorpha

Bitchin Bajas

Eulogy
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
About

Eulogy Presents: Bitchin Bajas

Wednesday, March 20th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Bitchin Bajas

And suddenly! With a tactile clunk, Bajascillators bubbles to the surface. “Amorpha”, a side-long shower of synt...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bitchin Bajas

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

