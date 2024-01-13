Top track

Virgo: Somos x Rapture

VIRGO
Sat, 13 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Once a month or so, SOMOS celebrates its community of music lovers and dancers where food, drinks and vibes fits our standards. Each of our gathering is hosted by trusted SOMOS members and done in rotation with the sole purpose of making sure you are being...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by SOMOS, Music Community of New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drew Proud, Pierre Zet

Venue

VIRGO

324 Grand Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

