Top track

Hide U - 2021 Remaster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KOSHEEN Live with Orchestra: Celebrating 25 Years of Kosheen

Marble Factory
Sat, 13 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsBristol
£29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hide U - 2021 Remaster
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

KOSHEEN - Live with Orchestra - Celebrating 25 Years of Kosheen

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kosheen

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.