DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zatopeks

New Cross Inn
Thu, 28 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Till The Wheels presents

Zatopeks - First London show since 2018!

Since forming in 2001, Zatopeks have gained a reputation for well-crafted songs and a crazy live show to match. Their own distinctive blend of 70s punk, rock n' roll, pop-punk, folk gives...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Till the Wheels
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Zatopeks, New Junk City, The Social Club and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.