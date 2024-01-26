Top track

Lucio Battisti - Amarsi un po'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CIAO. Discoteca Italiana

Uoll Loft
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:30 pm
PartyFirenze
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lucio Battisti - Amarsi un po'
Got a code?

About

Ciao Discoteca Italiana
Ballate con noi.

Musica per vivere lentamente e ballare pericolosamente.
Un abbraccio contemplativo nella musica leggera italiana curato dai disc-jockey di C.D.I.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CIAO. Discoteca Italiana
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Uoll Loft

Firenze, Firenze, città metropolitana di Firenze 50127, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.