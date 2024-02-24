Top track

Grunge Night Seattle

Legend Club
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Serata dedicata alla Musica Grunge

Con Tre Bands di Matrice e Sound anni 90 come a Seattle

Sul Palco Del Legend CLub

Ore 21:30 Varlene ( Grunge Inedito)

Ore 22:00 Med.Use (Grunge Inedito)

Ore 23:00 Poottana Play For Money (Tributo ai Nirvana)

🍻E’ po...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Peperoncino salento food srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Varlene, Med.Use

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

