Serata dedicata alla Musica Grunge
Con Tre Bands di Matrice e Sound anni 90 come a Seattle
Sul Palco Del Legend CLub
Ore 21:30 Varlene ( Grunge Inedito)
Ore 22:00 Med.Use (Grunge Inedito)
Ore 23:00 Poottana Play For Money (Tributo ai Nirvana)
🍻E’ po...
