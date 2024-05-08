Top track

Folly Group - Awake and Hungry

Folly Group • Cold Court

Union Pool
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Folly Group

Cold Court

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by Union Pool.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Folly Group

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

