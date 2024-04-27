Top track

Jake Bugg

Worthing Assembly Hall
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWorthing
£30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Don't miss pop star Jake Bugg in Worthing...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by atom
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jake Bugg

Venue

Worthing Assembly Hall

Stoke Abbott Rd, Worthing BN11 1HQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

