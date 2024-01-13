DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

B6BB0 + False Lefty

Lido
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€18.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

KOLLEKTIVES VERSAGEN

Wir alle kennen Sie – die kleinen, aber dafür umso kniffligeren Fragen des Alltags: Soll ich bei Domke gleich zwei Gerichte bestellen, um auf den Mindestbestellwert zu kommen? Kann ich mein Handy im Toaster trocknen? Und dürfen Pirate...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

B6BBO

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.