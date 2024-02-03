Top track

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nolly Brunch Day Party EP. 10

The Rainbow Cellar
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Got a code?

About

Starting 2024 With H'Enjoyment!! AFROBEATS + AMAPIANO IN BIRMINGHAM!

  • Resident & Guest DJ's!
  • African Food Vendor
  • 6 HOURS OF PARTYING!
  • Doors Close - 8PM SHARP
  • Food will be served throughout the event.
This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Nolly Brunch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Buxley , Joe the Show

Venue

The Rainbow Cellar

160 Digbeth, Birmingham B12 0LD
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.