12th Planet's Monomyth LP Release Party

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Tue, 12 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
Selling fast
$12.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Tuesday December 12, join us at a secret location Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate 12th Planet's release of the Monomyth LP hosted by PAV4N with Bloodthinnerz, Airglo, Antiserum, BLKLBL and more!

Call 213-277-7120 for more info.

Can’t wait to see you...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SMOG.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
12th Planet, BloodThinnerz, Airglo and 2 more

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

