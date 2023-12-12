DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Tuesday December 12, join us at a secret location Downtown Los Angeles to celebrate 12th Planet's release of the Monomyth LP hosted by PAV4N with Bloodthinnerz, Airglo, Antiserum, BLKLBL and more!
Call 213-277-7120 for more info.
Can’t wait to see you...
