Widowspeak - Gun Shy

WIDOWSPEAK + Jess Ribeiro

Point Ephémère
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WIDOWSPEAK

Widowspeak reste un pourvoyeur d'ambiance. Qu'il s'agisse de parler sans détour des détails banals de la vie moderne, de traiter des peines de cœur et des accroches, ou d'évoquer l'étendue d'un paysage en grand angle, le groupe se préoccupe tou...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

Widowspeak, Jess Ribeiro

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

