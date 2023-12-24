DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Face Down Ass Up: Nochebuena All Star

Sala López
Sun, 24 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyZaragoza
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Face Down Ass Up: Nochebuena All Star.

DJs: Drizzyclare + Paul Per View + Nuviala + Carl0ta + Largoofy + Sweet Drinkz.

No incluye consumición. Prohibida la entrada a menores de 18 años.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Face Down Ass Up.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.