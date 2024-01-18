Top track

Martha St. Arthur / Tim Atkins / BLÁNID

The Four Thieves
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our first show of 2024 at The Four Thieves brings together a fantastic lineup of indie-folk and alt-pop. Come down for Martha St. Arthur, Tim Atkins and BLÁNID, songwriters on the rise. Tickets just £6.50 in advance.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BLÁNID

Venue

The Four Thieves

Lavender Gardens, London SW11 1DJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

