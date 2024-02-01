Top track

Cold Sweats

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abbie McCarthys Future Karma

The Camden Assembly
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cold Sweats
Got a code?

About

Abbie McCarthys Future Karma presents….

This is a 14+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frozemode, Queen Millz

Venue

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.