Dave & Tiakola - Meridian

Fujinight

Level Club
Thu, 18 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €22.01

About

Plongez dans l'énergie de Tokyo, la ville qui ne dort jamais !

🏙️✨La Fuji Night est bien plus qu'une soirée, c'est une fusion inédite entre la modernité urbaine et la tradition vibrante de la culture japonaise !

🎶 Vibrez au Rythme de Tokyo:

- Une exp...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par FUJI.
Venue

Level Club

49 rue de Ponthieu 75008
Doors open11:00 pm

