El Paradiso

Project E8
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12
About

Saturday 24th February we kick off 2024 in Project E8, a freshly refurbed intimate venue that give the Ibiza vibes everyone is looking for, we can't wait to add our touch to it ;).

This is an 18+ event
Presented by El Paradiso.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joss Dean, James Evans, Sarah Jonzo

Venue

Project E8

574-576 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AH, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

