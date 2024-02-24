DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday 24th February we kick off 2024 in Project E8, a freshly refurbed intimate venue that give the Ibiza vibes everyone is looking for, we can't wait to add our touch to it ;).
After the reaction from our sold out launch we couldnt have you waiting an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.