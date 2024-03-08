Top track

Summon Satan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Advance Base and Young Moon with Matt Bachmann

ALPHAVILLE
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Summon Satan
Got a code?

About

Advance Base and Young Moon with Matt Machmann at ALPHAVILLE 3/8/2024

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Baby's Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Advance Base, Young Moon, Matt Bachmann

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.