Top track

James Brute - Ring Of Roses

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

James Brute

The Victoria
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

James Brute - Ring Of Roses
Got a code?

About

James Brute

A must see for anyone with a hankering for bleak-abilly blues. – NME

James Brute is the band and alter-ego of James Steel, songwriter and frontman of 2000s East London darlings The Brute Chorus. Steel’s musical narratives of love, loss and lu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore (Label).
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Brute, Sweet Giant, Dead & Well

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.