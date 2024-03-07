Top track

Assassination

The Four Owls

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Assassination
About

UK hip hop heavyweights and High Focus Records bosses The Four Owls return to The Blues Kitchen this March.

Consisting of Fliptrix, Verb T, BVA and Leaf Dog, the crew are the ambassadors for UK hip hop around the globe, flying the banner for a label repre...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Four Owls

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

