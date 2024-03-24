DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SAD CAFÉ are a rock/pop band from Manchester who achieved their peak popularity in the late 1970's/early 1980's with the hit singles 'Every Day Hurts', 'My Oh My', 'Strange Little Girl', 'I'm In Love Again', 'La-Di-Da' and 'Run Home Girl'.
Taking the band...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.