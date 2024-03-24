DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sad Café

The Forge
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SAD CAFÉ are a rock/pop band from Manchester who achieved their peak popularity in the late 1970's/early 1980's with the hit singles 'Every Day Hurts', 'My Oh My', 'Strange Little Girl', 'I'm In Love Again', 'La-Di-Da' and 'Run Home Girl'.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sad Café

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

