Jesus and The Zealots at The Crypt

Vout-O-Reenee
Fri, 26 Jan, 8:00 pm
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
~ Jesus and The Zealots LIVE from The Crypt at Vout-O-Reenee's ~

Goth-Prog-Psychedelia, supported by performance art from Abi Joy

Followed by Angel's Plastic Club TILL LATE

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Jesus and The Zealots.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Vout-O-Reenee

30 Prescot Street, Tower Hamlets, London, E1 8BB, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

