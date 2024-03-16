Top track

In My Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Garçon sauvage XXL - In The Navy

Transbordeur
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
From €28.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In My Head
Got a code?

About

Plus Belle la nuit !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Plus Belle La Nuit en accord avec le Transbordeur.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Doppelgang, Fantastic Twins, LuLúxpo and 2 more

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.