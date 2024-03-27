Top track

Pierō - Ulysse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Piero

La Nouvelle Ève
Wed, 27 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pierō - Ulysse
Got a code?

About

Pour fêter la naissance de sa toute première collection, Pierō fait de la Nouvelle Ève sa maison, le temps d’un soir, pour y faire de la musique, et inviter ses amis.

« Il y a un autre monde, mais il est dans celui-ci »

Voilà Pierō, musicien lunaire et e...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 3C.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pierō

Venue

La Nouvelle Ève

25 Rue Pierre Fontaine, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.