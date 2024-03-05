DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
What do you do when everything you’ve ever wanted suddenly lands in your lap, but the questions still keep on coming?
Since first steering their golden Rover into swift public acclaim back in 2020, Leeds quartet Yard Act have become one of the great indie
Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store matinee live performance and signing from Yard Act. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Where's My Utopia?' released via Island.
