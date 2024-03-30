Top track

Pizza Hotline - EMOTION ENGINE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vapor Rave 1

Four Quarters Bristol
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pizza Hotline - EMOTION ENGINE
Got a code?

About

Plug in and play to the 90s/00s sounds with vapor faves at Vapor Rave!

Vapor Raves is the new love child between Space Jams (Space Jams Radio) and alrightBABES (Soda Club), bringing you Europe's hottest vaporwave acts in a b2b DJ setting until 1am

Expect...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Space Jams.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pizza Hotline, Donor Lens, Strawberry Station

Venue

Four Quarters Bristol

32 Park Street, Bristol, BS1 5JA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.