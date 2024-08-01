Top track

Alone Again Or - 2015 Remaster

Love

The Fleece
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From 1993 until Arthur’s death in 2006, the band Baby Lemonade were an essential part of the renaissance of LOVE’s music. This iteration of LOVE saw many sold-out tours, two sell-outs at the Royal Festival Hall as well as back-to-back Glastonbury performan...

All Ages
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Love

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity

