Fievel Is Glauque + Tara Clerkin Trio

Cafe OTO
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:30 pm
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dig That Treasure! Festival - Night Three

Fievel Is Glauque

Building something of a cult following over the last few years, Fievel Is Glauque is a “series of live bands” led by New York City based keyboardist Zach Phillips and Brussels based singer Ma Cl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dig That Treasure.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fievel is Glauque, Tara Clerkin Trio

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

