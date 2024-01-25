DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BECKY SIKASA

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Becky Sikasa performs at Signature Brew Haggerston

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Becky Sikasa

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.