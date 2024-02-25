Top track

SKYLER WRIGHT - God Complex

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SKYLER WRIGHT'S "PITY PARADE" EP Release Party

Hotel Ziggy
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SKYLER WRIGHT - God Complex
Got a code?

About

Get ready for an extraordinary night as SKYLER WRIGHT takes the stage at her EP Release Party and Live Show! Enjoy an electrifying set with a live band, and kick off the evening with the incredible Molly Chapman as the opening act. Join us for a night of m...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SKYLER WRIGHT

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.