Top track

On the Run

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Circus Live: Youth Avoiders + Jodie Faster + Guest

Le Circus
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsCapbreton
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

On the Run
Got a code?

About

- ✦ YOUTH AVOIDERS ✦-(Punk Hardcore - Paris)

Imaginez Minor Threat en train de reprendre le premier album de The Hives, et vous aurez une idée assez précise de ce que peut donner Youth Avoiders en concert : une dynamique folle, une cohérence certaine, et...

Tout public
Présenté par LE CIRCUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Youth Avoiders

Venue

Le Circus

9 Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.