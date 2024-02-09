DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Juju's Presents: NIA

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Juju's are excited to welcome singer-songwriter and producer NIA to the stage for a night of live music. Expect soothing vocals & soulful melodies. Free entry!

ABOUT NIA

Weaving soulful melodies and fusing jazz, neo-soul, hip-hop and electro influences,...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nia

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

