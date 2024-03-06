Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kids That Fly: Residency Pass Wednesdays in March

Sleepwalk
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KIDS THAT FLY

RESIDENCY PASS FOR ALL WEDNESDAYS IN MARCH

3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27

$35

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kids That Fly

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

