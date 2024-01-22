DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rinse + Repeat: Listening Party

Sleepwalk
Mon, 22 Jan, 8:00 pm
RINSE + REPEAY

album listening party

>Pootie+ Nothing Neue

>Wavy Bagels

>S!lence

> Nakama

>Phthalo Blue

>sounds by Anny Warhol

>doors 8pm

>NO COVER

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

