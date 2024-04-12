DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ZELIE

A Thou Bout d’Chant
Fri, 12 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

«Zélie c’est qui ? Zélie c’est quoi ? ». Une artiste en apparence candide, mais foncièrement décidée et instinctive. Qui ne s’interdit rien, qui a fait de la musique son exutoire. Qui carbure à l’humeur, parle avec son temps, capte l’époque. Une auteure-co...

Présenté par Le Bazar
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

A Thou Bout d’Chant

2 Rue De Thou, 69001 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.