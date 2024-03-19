DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MMW 2024 Space All Access Pass

Club Space Miami
19 Mar - 26 Mar
DJMiami
$670The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This pass allows ANYTIME ENTRY & RE-ENTY into Club Space, The Ground and Floyd from Tuesday 3/219 to Tuesday 3/26. This pass is non-refundable, and only valid for purchaser. Passes are only transferable through the DICE app.

Land on the mothership this MM...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.