DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

All Laughs hosted by Chanel Ali

The Meadows
Sun, 28 Jan, 7:30 pm
ComedyNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

All Jokes Comedy is a Stand Up Show hosted by Chanel Ali (MTV/Comedy Central). Come see some of the funniest stand ups in New York including Derek Gaines (HBO Max/TBS), Usama Siddique (HBO Max/Netflix), Andre D. Thompsons (Comedy Central), Vanessa Jackson...

This is a 21+ event
Billy June
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chanel Ali, Derek Gaines, Vanessa Jackson

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.