Swedish producer and DJ Alesso brings his blend of progressive house and pop to mainstream dance music. After his remix of OneRepublic’s ‘If I Lose Myself’ in 2013, Alesso’s instincts for layering of hypnotic harmonies over classic house percussion have ma
For table reservations: https://www.lunareclipse.in/vip-table-inquiry
Introducing Lunar Eclipse, a first-of-its-kind three-week electric dance music experience at Brooklyn Hangar, celebrating the Lunar New Year. Don't miss out on an unforgettable lineup o...
