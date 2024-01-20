DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dance Community, you are in for another musical treat, as DEEP Founder Marques Wyatt will be joined by the talented Liam Fitzgerald (Mexico) and our very own Big Cee at our first DEEP event of 2024! We plan to build on our streak on many amazing nights at...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.