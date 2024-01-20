Top track

Venice Gets Deep w Marques Wyatt, Liam Fitzgerald & Big Cee

The Rose Room
Sat, 20 Jan, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
About

Dance Community, you are in for another musical treat, as DEEP Founder Marques Wyatt will be joined by the talented Liam Fitzgerald (Mexico) and our very own Big Cee at our first DEEP event of 2024! We plan to build on our streak on many amazing nights at...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Marques Wyatt dba DEEP Los Angeles.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marques Wyatt, Liam Fitzgerald, Big Cee

Venue

The Rose Room

6 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

