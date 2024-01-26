Top track

Basht. - Never Love.

Basht + more tba

Sebright Arms
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

hear ye, hear ye! it's 2024, new year, new bands, new shows. to round off a long, desolate month we're serving two b2b free entry shows with some of our favourite new artists, ripe for the picking.

our exquisite corpse is headed up by Basht., an enigmatic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plastic Factory
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Basht.

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

