Seanchoíche Dublin x All Of Us Strangers

Lighthouse Cinema Dublin
Sat, 20 Jan, 5:30 pm
SocialDublin
€27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We are delighted to announce a very special Seanchoíche in Dublin to celebrate the launch of new film Searchlight Pictures ‘All Of Us Strangers’, directed by Andrew Haigh and starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell and Claire Foy.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seanchoíche.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lighthouse Cinema Dublin

Market Square, Smithfield, Dublin 7, D07 R6YE, Ireland
Doors open5:30 pm
614 capacity

