Broken Records: Opening Party

Headrow House
Wed, 28 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BROKEN RECORDS PRESENTS

Luca B2B Sol

Iggy

Mog

Pearce and Ronni

The Broken Records Team invites you to Join us on the 28th February for an unforgettable opening party at Headrow House.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Broken Records.
Lineup

1
Pearce and Ronni , Iggy, Mog and 1 more

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

