DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
BROKEN RECORDS PRESENTS
Luca B2B Sol
Iggy
Mog
Pearce and Ronni
The Broken Records Team invites you to Join us on the 28th February for an unforgettable opening party at Headrow House.
Immerse yourself with hypnotic rhythms to keep you grooving and ne...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs