Cherry Park w/special guest Syd Lynrowe

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:00 pm
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cherry Park is an east coast indie group, composed of Tori Davis (Lead vocals), Emma Harrison (guitar, vocals, synth), Jeremy Betters (guitar, vocals, percussion), Jared Harrison (bass), Marshall Smith (drums), and Caleb Betters (synth, percussion). With s...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is this show seated?

This show is primarily standing room. However, there will be limited seating for those that want/need it. If you have specific seating needs please reach out to info@elktonmusichall.com.

