DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cherry Park is an east coast indie group, composed of Tori Davis (Lead vocals), Emma Harrison (guitar, vocals, synth), Jeremy Betters (guitar, vocals, percussion), Jared Harrison (bass), Marshall Smith (drums), and Caleb Betters (synth, percussion). With s...
This show is primarily standing room. However, there will be limited seating for those that want/need it. If you have specific seating needs please reach out to info@elktonmusichall.com.
