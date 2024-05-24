DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thievery Corporation

Miami Beach Bandshell
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMiami
From $56.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thievery Corporation, will bring their incendiary, high-energy live show to the Miami Beach Bandshell for the very first time. The genre-bending live electronic pioneers incorporate Dub and Downtempo music with many international cultural styles to create...

All ages
Presented by GMP Live & AEG Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Thievery Corporation

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

