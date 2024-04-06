Top track

Sakawah Boys - Intent 2 Supply

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sakawah Boys EP Launch Party

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£3.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sakawah Boys - Intent 2 Supply
Got a code?

About

UKG Crew SAKAWAH BOYS are Launching their debut EP at iconic venue; The Old Blue Last, in Shoreditch.

Limited earlybird tickets available now!!!

FULL LINEUP TBA

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Ben Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.