DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LESUNG
Moshtari Hilal ist Künstlerin, Kuratorin und Autorin, sie lebt in Hamburg. Sie studierte Islamwissenschaft in Hamburg, Berlin und London mit Schwerpunkt auf Gender und Dekoloniale Studien und ist Mitgründerin des Kollektivs Afghan Visual Arts a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.