Yung Filly Presents: Yeahhh Man New Years Eve

Archives LDN
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

YEAHHH MAN PARTIES IS BACK ONCE AGAIN - AND THIS IS THE FINAL DESTINATION OF 2023!

Hosted by Filly & Special Guests!

After an epic free years since it's launch; the time has come for YEAHHHHMAN PARTIES to once again throw the BIGGEST NEW YEARS EVE PARTY...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Project Parties.
Venue

Archives LDN

N15 4QN, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

