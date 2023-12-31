DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
YEAHHH MAN PARTIES IS BACK ONCE AGAIN - AND THIS IS THE FINAL DESTINATION OF 2023!
Hosted by Filly & Special Guests!
After an epic free years since it's launch; the time has come for YEAHHHHMAN PARTIES to once again throw the BIGGEST NEW YEARS EVE PARTY...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.