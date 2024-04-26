Top track

ACTORS - Bury Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ACTORS, Leathers

The Garrison
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ACTORS - Bury Me
Got a code?

About

The Jason Corbett-led outfit ACTORS are standing on the shoulders of titans with their brand of the style, and could almost be referred to as « post-post-punk ». In a period where we narrowcast rather than broadcast so fans and new music-seekers can firmly...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEATHERS, ACTORS

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.