Dembooty

Siroco
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15.60
About

Empezamos el año con un sueño de lineup. TRS creadora de 2girls1deck e INES, cofundadora de KRII Kolektiboa. Sonidos exquisitos y contundentes desde Valencia y Donosti que compartirán cabina con Umami y Crks290.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Dembooty
Lineup

CRKS290

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

